3,000 Rohingyas to be relocated to Bhasan Char in third phase

Around 3,000 Rohingyas have agreed to relocate to Bhasan Char from the camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.

Persons familiar with the matter say the third phase relocation will begin Thursday.

The Rohingyas have been brought to Ghumdum transit camp. Fifty vehicles have been kept ready to transport the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Chattogram. They will be taken to the river island from there.

In the first two phases, 3,446 Rohingyas were relocated to the river island.

Bangladesh, one of the most densely-populated countries in the world, is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas. The majority of them came here since August 2017 fleeing persecution in their homeland, Rakhine state of Myanmar.