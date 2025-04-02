US provide food assistance for Rohingyas
The United States has sent 17,000 metric tons of vital food aid for Rohingya refugees this week.
This food, produced by American farmers, will be delivered through the World Food Programme as part of the United States’ assistance to more than one million Rohingya in critical need, says a press release issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka.
“The US contribution has remained at consistent levels. In order to ensure sufficient aid is reaching the impacted community, we encourage other donors and international partners to step up and provide additional resources to distribute the burden-sharing,” the US authorities says in the news release.