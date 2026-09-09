“I still carry that trauma”: 45 accounts of childhood sexual abuse shared on new platform in 24 hours

Most of the victims were between the ages of seven and 12 when the abuse occurred. Sixty-three per cent said they had been abused more than once, while 38 per cent said the abuse continued over an extended period—initially through force and later through threats.

These findings have emerged from a new platform called awaz.bd. The platform has been created to document accounts of sexual abuse suffered during childhood. Within 24 hours of its launch at 4:00 pm on 7 September, 45 people had shared harrowing accounts of their experiences during childhood.

The platform was initially intended primarily to document cases of sexual abuse of boys. However, girls have also written about being sexually abused during their childhood.

Upon entering the platform, the words ‘Awaz Uthao’ (Raise Your Voice) appear on the screen, alongside the message: “Your silence encourages crime; your information helps combat crime.”

It also states that the statistics have been compiled from information submitted by people anonymously to help understand the true scale of child abuse in Bangladesh, particularly in educational institutions. No names, photographs or identifying information are included. No cookies or tracking are used, and none of the information submitted will be stored.