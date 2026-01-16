Holy Shab-e-Meraj today
The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed across the country tonight with due respect and religious fervour.
The Muslims every year on the 26th night of the Arabic month of Rajab observe the Shab-e-Meraj. On this night, Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had embarked on a special journey to meet the Almighty Allah.
In the journey, the Prophet (PBUH) travelled on the “Buraq” to heaven where Allah gave him instructions to take back to the faithful regarding the details of prayers.
Muslim devotees will offer special prayers at mosques and homes seeking blessings of Allah for the welfare of the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.