Dialogue
Equality and justice in changing landscape: Commitment to women and children’s rights
As Bangladesh navigates a shifting political landscape, a coalition of leading national and international development organisations has called for renewed and strengthened commitments to equality and justice, particularly for women and children, reports a press release.
The Coalition for Advancing Equality and Justice, comprising seven prominent organisations including Breaking the Silence, Save the Children, WaterAid, Oxfam, Manusher Jonno Foundation, JAAGO Foundation, and Plan International Bangladesh convened a high-level dialogue titled “Equality and justice in the changing landscape of Bangladesh” in Dhaka.
The event aimed to assess the extent to which women’s and children’s rights have been prioritised in recent electoral manifestos and to identify pathways for ensuring these commitments translate into tangible action in the post-election period.
The dialogue brought together government representatives, policymakers, development partners, civil society actors, and rights-based organisations and media to engage in critical discussions on advancing gender equality and safeguarding rights in a rapidly evolving national context.
The event was graced by Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain, honourable minister, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Ministry of Social Welfare, as the chief guest, alongside Zahed Ur Rahman, advisor to the Honourable Prime Minister on Policy and Strategy and Cultural Affairs, and Saiful Alam Khan Milon, honourable member of Parliament (Dhaka-12) as special guest.
The event was also attended by distinguished guests Tasnim Jara, Shagufta Bushra Mishma, and Ferdaus Ara Khanam.
On behalf of the coalition, Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International Bangladesh, stated: “We sincerely thank all coalition members for their collective efforts in making this analysis possible. While women and children make up nearly half of the population, their voices are still too often overlooked. This election presents a critical opportunity to advance their inclusion, underscoring the urgency of prioritising their meaningful participation for inclusive and sustainable development. As development and humanitarian agencies, we hope to see this commitment to inclusion consistently reflected across all sectors to ensure the well-being of women and children.”
In recent months, the Coalition has engaged with 14 political parties, presenting evidence-based recommendations to ensure that women’s and children’s rights are meaningfully reflected in electoral commitments.
The dialogue served as a platform to review these commitments and to emphasise the need for accountability, implementation, and long-term investment in gender equality.
Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain, honourable minister, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Ministry of Social Welfare mentioned, “The existence of laws addressing violence against women and children is not enough without proper enforcement. This government is committed to ensuring their full implementation and will adopt a zero-tolerance stance against all forms of such violence. There will be no compromise on women’s welfare and rights.”
Speakers highlighted that while progress has been made, persistent challenges remain, including gender-based violence, limited representation of women in decision-making processes, and gaps in access to essential services.
The discussion emphasised that advancing equality requires not only policy commitments but also sustained financing, institutional strengthening, and inclusive participation at all levels.
The coalition has called for the establishment of a Department of Children’s Affairs to ensure that children are prioritised in all risk and safety-related concerns.
The dialogue also reinforced the vital role of collaboration between government, civil society, and development partners in driving systemic change.
Participants called for stronger coordination, inclusive policymaking, and continued engagement with grassroots organisations to ensure that the voices of women and vulnerable groups are heard and reflected in national decision-making.
As Bangladesh enters a new phase of its development journey, the Coalition reaffirmed its commitment to working collectively to advance a future where equality, justice, and dignity are upheld for all.
The event concluded with a shared call to action for all stakeholders to move beyond commitments and deliver measurable progress for women and children across the country.