Equality and justice in changing landscape: Commitment to women and children’s rights

The event aimed to assess the extent to which women’s and children’s rights have been prioritised in recent electoral manifestos and to identify pathways for ensuring these commitments translate into tangible action in the post-election period.

The dialogue brought together government representatives, policymakers, development partners, civil society actors, and rights-based organisations and media to engage in critical discussions on advancing gender equality and safeguarding rights in a rapidly evolving national context.

The event was graced by Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain, honourable minister, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Ministry of Social Welfare, as the chief guest, alongside Zahed Ur Rahman, advisor to the Honourable Prime Minister on Policy and Strategy and Cultural Affairs, and Saiful Alam Khan Milon, honourable member of Parliament (Dhaka-12) as special guest.

The event was also attended by distinguished guests Tasnim Jara, Shagufta Bushra Mishma, and Ferdaus Ara Khanam.