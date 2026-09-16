DUCSU term ends, current committee can stay on for 3 months with limited powers
The one-year regular term of the current committee of Dhaka University Central Students’ union (DUCSU) has ended. However, under the DUCSU constitution, the elected leaders may continue in office for up to another 90 days, or three months, until a new election is held. During this period, their responsibilities will largely be limited to routine activities.
The current committee’s one-year term ended last Monday. However, the university administration has yet to announce a schedule for a new election. As a result, under the constitutional provision, the current leaders may remain in office for an additional 90 days. Their tenure will end earlier if the schedule for the new election is announced.
Under subsection (c) of Article 6 of the DUCSU constitution, elected office-bearers will serve for 365 days. If an election is not held within the stipulated period, elected members will continue for an additional 90 days or until the election is held, whichever comes first. DUCSU will automatically stand dissolved thereafter.
However, after the regular term expires, the current DUCSU leaders will be limited to routine activities. They will not be able to take any major or policy decisions.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dhaka University Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane said DUCSU leaders would have no authority to make decisions during this period. They would only be able to carry out official duties. They could proceed only with important tasks on which documents had already been signed and whose completion was necessary to avoid problems.
The current elected DUCSU leaders may continue as members of the university Senate, provided they retain their student status, until a new election is held.
Current committee calls for election schedule soon
The current elected representatives have called on the Dhaka University administration to announce the DUCSU election schedule as soon as possible. On Tuesday afternoon, DUCSU leaders went to the vice-chancellor’s office to meet him. As the vice-chancellor had left for China, they instead made the demand to Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Alfasane.
After the meeting, DUCSU General Secretary (GS) SM Farhad told journalists that the current committee completed its one-year regular term on 14 September. According to the DUCSU constitution, the current committee can automatically continue for another three months if an election schedule is not announced. However, they do not want their tenure extended. They have called on the administration to announce the election schedule soon.
Farhad said the administration had not given any specific timeline for the DUCSU election. He said the administration had again given the same evasive response: “We are trying. We will let you know.”
When will the new election be held?
Although the current DUCSU’s regular term has ended, the university administration has yet to announce a date or schedule for the new election. DUCSU leaders had demanded that the election schedule be announced on the day the current committee’s term ended.
Asked on Wednesday when the next DUCSU election would be held, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Alfasane told Prothom Alo that the university administration was fully committed to holding the election. He said the administration wanted DUCSU to remain effective.
Professor Alfasane said a meeting had already been held between the university’s top four administrators and the provosts of all the residential halls. Necessary directions were given at the meeting. The provosts were asked to consult the active student organisations in their respective halls and submit their proposals. The administration will also hold separate meetings with various student organisations active at Dhaka University.
Professor Alfasane further said the administration wanted more student organisations, particularly larger ones, to participate in the election and make DUCSU effective. The administration will announce the election schedule when all the organisations, after considering their proposals, jointly and unanimously call on the administration to announce the schedule. He said the administration was working towards that goal.