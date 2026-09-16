DUCSU term ends, current committee can stay on for 3 months with limited powers

The one-year regular term of the current committee of Dhaka University Central Students’ union (DUCSU) has ended. However, under the DUCSU constitution, the elected leaders may continue in office for up to another 90 days, or three months, until a new election is held. During this period, their responsibilities will largely be limited to routine activities.

The current committee’s one-year term ended last Monday. However, the university administration has yet to announce a schedule for a new election. As a result, under the constitutional provision, the current leaders may remain in office for an additional 90 days. Their tenure will end earlier if the schedule for the new election is announced.

Under subsection (c) of Article 6 of the DUCSU constitution, elected office-bearers will serve for 365 days. If an election is not held within the stipulated period, elected members will continue for an additional 90 days or until the election is held, whichever comes first. DUCSU will automatically stand dissolved thereafter.

However, after the regular term expires, the current DUCSU leaders will be limited to routine activities. They will not be able to take any major or policy decisions.