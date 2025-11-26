Referendum Ordinance, 2025 issued
The government has issued the Referendum Ordinance, 2025, to provide legal provisions for holding a national referendum on proposed constitutional reforms.
Md. Rezaul Karim, public relations officer of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, confirmed the development on Tuesday.
The ordinance, prepared yesterday by the printing and publication wing of the legislative and parliamentary affairs division under the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has been made public for general information.
It is ordinance number 67 which provides for holding a referendum to ascertain public approval on certain proposals concerning constitutional reforms under the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order, 2025.
The ordinance will come into immediate effect.