32 Bangladeshis among 81 migrants rescued from Mediterranean sea

The Tunisian navy said Saturday it rescued 81 migrants, one of them a woman, who had set out for Europe from Libya on a barely seaworthy vessel.

The boat, which had been damaged, was boarded around six kilometres (four miles) off Tunisia’s northeastern coast, the navy said.

The boat carried 32 Bangladeshi migrants along with 38 Egyptians, 10 Sudanese and a Moroccan, all aged between 20 and 38, who had set off from the coastal village of Abu Kammash, close to Libya’s border with Tunisia, according to what they told officers.