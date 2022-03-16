Bangladesh

32.5m vaccines to be administered from 17 to 31 March: Minister

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The government is going to inoculate 32.5 million of Covid-19 vaccines from 17 March to 31 March on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At that time, people will receive first, second and booster doses.

Health minister Zahid Maleque came up with this disclosure on Wednesday at a press conference in the capital.

The health minister said, "We are arranging a campaign where first, second and booster doses will be administered. This campaign will begin on Thursday marking the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It will continue until 31 March."

"We will inoculate 32.5 million of doses to the people through this programme. We hope we will be able to meet the target," he added.

Zahid Maleque claimed there is no shortage of coronavirus vaccines in the country. The government has over 80 million of doses in stock.

