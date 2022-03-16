32.5m vaccines to be administered from 17 to 31 March: Minister

The health minister said, "We are arranging a campaign where first, second and booster doses will be administered. This campaign will begin on Thursday marking the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It will continue until 31 March."
"We will inoculate 32.5 million of doses to the people through this programme. We hope we will be able to meet the target," he added.
Zahid Maleque claimed there is no shortage of coronavirus vaccines in the country. The government has over 80 million of doses in stock.