Election environment highly positive: EU election observation mission chief

The head of the European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission (EOM), Ivars Ijabs, has described the overall environment surrounding Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election as “highly positive”.

He also expressed optimism that the country will witness a very good, inclusive, and above all credible election.

The EU EOM chief observer made the remarks while responding to journalists’ questions at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday morning.

Asked about the prevailing election environment, Ivars Ijabs said the overall situation was extremely positive and encouraging.