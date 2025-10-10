July Charter: Parties to decide after reviewing implementation method

The National Consensus Commission has announced that the July National Charter will be signed on 15 October. However, the commission has not yet finalised its recommendations on how the charter will be implemented. Although there is agreement on holding a referendum for implementation, there remain political differences over the basis, timing, and procedure of the referendum.

In this situation, it is still unclear whether all parties will ultimately sign the charter. Several political parties told reporters that they want to review the commission’s recommendations — particularly regarding the method of implementation, the timing of the referendum, and how differing proposals will be addressed — before making their final decision on signing the charter.

According to commission sources, despite differences over the timing and procedure of the referendum, the commission is giving priority to this method since there is political consensus on holding one. In doing so, the commission is relying on the opinions of a panel of experts comprising retired judges, professors, and lawyers. If necessary, the recommendations will be made more specific and detailed.