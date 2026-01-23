Bangladesh’s textile sector can set global standards for climate-resilient manufacturing

As the world’s second-largest garment producer, Bangladesh’s textile industry is central to global supply chains and national economic growth, yet faces rising water stress driven by groundwater depletion, basin vulnerability, and growing industrial demand. The session focused on how catalysing timely investment into water-efficient, recycling, and reuse technologies can safeguard long-term competitiveness while strengthening climate resilience.

Discussions explored practical financing solutions, including dedicated credit lines for water efficiency and recycling, blended-finance approaches, and the deployment of advanced water recycling and zero-liquid-discharge (ZLD) technologies across textile wet-processing operations.

A key feature of the dialogue was RWA’s techno-economic assessment (TEA) programme, commissioned across a cohort of 25 brand-nominated factories. The TEA is designed to identify priority technologies, quantify water and cost savings, and translate technical opportunities into investment-ready pipelines. Participants highlighted that the session helped place this work on a firm footing by aligning brands, financiers, and development partners around how TEA outputs can directly inform financing decisions in 2026 and beyond.

Speaking at the event, Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Head of Sustainable Finance at Bangladesh Bank, noted that recent sustainable-finance measures allow banks to extend loans for eligible projects at interest rates below their cost of capital, helping lower barriers to investment in water and other sustainability priorities.

Jishan Shamsad, Sustainable Finance Lead at HSBC Bangladesh, emphasised that commercial banks are mandated by the central bank to allocate a defined share of lending to sustainable finance, and highlighted the role of blended finance — including concessional funding and grants — in reducing overall cost of capital for transformative investments.