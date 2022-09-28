Tea worker killed in Chattogram wild elephant attack
Prothom Alo English Desk
A tea worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Satkania upazila of Chattogram district on Tuesday evening, UNB reports.
The tragedy occurred around 7:00pm in the Durduri area of Charati union of the upazila.
“Fatema Begum, wife of Selim Uddin of Notun Para area of the union, was attacked by the wild elephant while she was returning home from work,” said Tarek Mohammad Abdul Hannan, officer-in-charge of Satkania police station.