7-Day Eid-ul-Azha holiday from 25 May

The government has declared a seven-day holiday from 25 to 31 May on the occasion of the upcoming Eid al-Adha. However, government offices will remain open on 23 May (Saturday) and 24 May (Sunday).

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday night, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The information was later disclosed in a press release issued by the Cabinet Division.

At the meeting, the cabinet also approved the draft of the “National Public Toilet Policy 2026.” The main objectives of the policy are to raise public awareness about the use, maintenance, and cleanliness of public toilets; ensure easy access to hygienic and standard public toilet facilities across the country; and improve public health and sanitation standards. The policy also aims to ensure user-friendly toilet facilities for women, children, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and marginalised communities.