Expatriates’ welfare ministry: Focus on skilled labour markets in Europe, Japan

Agreements have already been signed with Italy, with more expected with other European countries. A fresh agreement has also been finalised with Japan, where demand for skilled workers is rising. Bangladesh has set a target of sending 100,000 workers to Japan over the next five years, while expanding Italian and Japanese language training centres at home.

Industry insiders note that in the past, mass labour migration was often marred by irregularities. Many workers ended up unemployed or undocumented abroad, sometimes getting arrested and deported. Recruitment syndicates also exploited unskilled workers, who often lost large sums of money to fraud.

For a long time, migration of Bangladeshi workers has been heavily reliant on unskilled labour markets in the Middle East. But wages there are far lower, on average three to four times less than in Japan or European countries. Even Middle Eastern countries now demand skilled labour.

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh’s largest labour market, has sharply reduced demand for unskilled workers. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the second-largest market, has suspended recruitment, and Oman has also closed its doors. Malaysia’s labour market has been shut since June last year. Negotiations are ongoing with these countries to reopen opportunities.

Meanwhile, demand in Japan and South Korea far exceeds the number of workers Bangladesh is sending. Europe, too, remains underutilised due to a shortage of skilled workers. Experts believe that boosting skilled migration could inject new momentum into the sector.