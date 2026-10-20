Clear intelligence indicates two sides have joined hands, says PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said attempts have been made to foment labour unrest at several locations and industrial establishments across the country. He said intelligence agencies have clear information that the fugitive autocrat is providing funds to stir up labour unrest. Several political parties that tried to sell different kinds of tickets to the public ahead of the election have also joined the effort, he added.
The prime minister made the remarks at a rally at Madrasa Ground in Rajshahi on Tuesday afternoon.
Referring to the activities-banned Awami League and the opposition Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in connection with the labour unrest, Tarique Rahman said, “We have clear intelligence that the autocrat who fled the country is providing funds for this. ... With whose help? There are several parties spreading misinformation in the country. They tried to sell various tickets to the people before the election. These two sides have joined hands. One is providing money from across the border, while the other is sitting here and trying to create instability.”
Tarique Rahman said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government was working to bring stability to the country, strengthen security, reopen closed industrial establishments and make farmers self-reliant. The government was also trying to improve workers’ skills and create employment opportunities at home and abroad. However, he alleged, several political parties were trying to disrupt these efforts by creating disorder on the streets.
The prime minister said conspiracies had also been hatched in the past when initiatives were taken to develop the country under the leadership of martyred President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He alleged that attempts were still being made to obstruct the country's progress.
BNP embraces the Liberation War and July uprising
BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said at the rally that the party embraces both the Liberation War and the July mass uprising of 2024.
He said hundreds of students and general people had been killed before the autocratic regime fell during the 2024 mass uprising. A memorial was inaugurated at Osmani Udyan in Dhaka in memory of those who were killed, he added.
Tarique Rahman said all political parties that claimed to uphold the July uprising had been invited to the inauguration ceremony. However, representatives of several parties did not attend.
In an apparent reference to Jamaat-e-Islami, he said, “Just as they deceived the people in 1971, we have seen them deceive the July movement of 2024 as well. They say one thing, but their actions reflect something else.”
Referring to declining water levels in the Padma River in the Rajshahi region, the prime minister said the BNP government had plans to build barrages on the Padma and Teesta rivers to address water shortages.
He said the government would hold discussions with the relevant parties to secure Bangladesh’s fair share of water. If necessary, it would go to whatever lengths required to secure the people's right to water, he added.
Earlier, after taking the stage, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman distributed Tk 120 million in incentives to 38,970 sugarcane farmers in the Rajshahi region through mobile financial services in a single transaction.
The rally was chaired by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and moderated by Md Mahfuzur Rahman, general secretary of Rajshahi city BNP and administrator of the city corporation. Among others, Land Minister Md Mizanur Rahman Minu, Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury and BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy addressed the rally.
‘We want to change the politics of the past’
Earlier, at around noon, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the Dharmasabha Radha Gobinda Temple in Rangpur city.
“We want to change the kind of politics we have seen in the past. The people are the main force behind this change. Like before, the present government wants to move forward with the people by its side,” he said.
The prime minister said people wanted stability and security in the country. “Sadly, we have been seeing for some time that while the present government is trying to build unity and move forward with everyone, a certain group is trying to spread various misinformation about these efforts,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said the people had elected the current government. While the BNP had won seats in some regions but not in others, he said, the government wanted to represent everyone.
“The present government wants to be a government for those who voted for us as well as those who did not. We want to work for everyone,” he said.
The prime minister said Tk 18 billion had been allocated two weeks earlier for the development of Rangpur city. In addition, the government would use district councils under the local government system to build bridges and culverts in villages, upazilas and unions according to local needs.
Temple authorities welcomed the prime minister upon his arrival. He took selfies with children and toured the puja mandap. He also handed over a cheque for Tk 1 million for the temple’s development.
The prime minister said he had instructed the Ministry of Public Administration to complete construction of facilities behind the temple to accommodate worshippers travelling from distant areas.
After visiting the temple, Tarique Rahman left for Rajshahi. The military aircraft carrying him landed at Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi at around 3:00 pm. He arrived at the rally venue at Madrasa Ground half an hour later.