Clear intelligence indicates two sides have joined hands, says PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said attempts have been made to foment labour unrest at several locations and industrial establishments across the country. He said intelligence agencies have clear information that the fugitive autocrat is providing funds to stir up labour unrest. Several political parties that tried to sell different kinds of tickets to the public ahead of the election have also joined the effort, he added.

The prime minister made the remarks at a rally at Madrasa Ground in Rajshahi on Tuesday afternoon.

Referring to the activities-banned Awami League and the opposition Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in connection with the labour unrest, Tarique Rahman said, “We have clear intelligence that the autocrat who fled the country is providing funds for this. ... With whose help? There are several parties spreading misinformation in the country. They tried to sell various tickets to the people before the election. These two sides have joined hands. One is providing money from across the border, while the other is sitting here and trying to create instability.”

Tarique Rahman said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government was working to bring stability to the country, strengthen security, reopen closed industrial establishments and make farmers self-reliant. The government was also trying to improve workers’ skills and create employment opportunities at home and abroad. However, he alleged, several political parties were trying to disrupt these efforts by creating disorder on the streets.

The prime minister said conspiracies had also been hatched in the past when initiatives were taken to develop the country under the leadership of martyred President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He alleged that attempts were still being made to obstruct the country's progress.