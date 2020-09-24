34 Cox’s Bazar police inspectors transferred

Thirty-four police inspectors posted in Cox’s Bazar have been transferred out of the district, reports UNB.

Sources at the police headquarters said a notification signed by additional IGP Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury was issued in this regard on Wednesday.

The transferred inspectors were asked to take release order from their current workplaces by 29 September and be present at a scheduled briefing at Rajarbagh police lines in Dhaka at around 10:00am the next day.

