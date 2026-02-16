Army chief meets chief adviser in farewell call
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman paid a farewell call on Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government.
During the courtesy meeting held at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, they exchanged greetings and briefly discussed various matters related to the tenure of responsibility.
The news was shared on the Chief Adviser’s Facebook page today, Monday, around 1:00 pm.
The Chief Adviser expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the Army Chief for the army’s cooperation during his tenure, particularly during the national parliamentary elections.