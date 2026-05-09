Measles and symptoms deaths surpass 350 as 9 more children die

Nine more children have died from measles and measles-symptoms across the country over the past 24 hours from 8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am Saturday.

Of them, three children had tested positive for measles, while six showed measles-symptoms. With this, the total number of child deaths has now reached 352.

During the same period, 489 children were confirmed to have measles, while a further 946 were reported with measles-like symptoms across the country, bringing the total to 1,435 cases.