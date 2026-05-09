Measles and symptoms deaths surpass 350 as 9 more children die
Nine more children have died from measles and measles-symptoms across the country over the past 24 hours from 8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am Saturday.
Of them, three children had tested positive for measles, while six showed measles-symptoms. With this, the total number of child deaths has now reached 352.
During the same period, 489 children were confirmed to have measles, while a further 946 were reported with measles-like symptoms across the country, bringing the total to 1,435 cases.
Three children died after being diagnosed with measles in Barishal. Meanwhile, three children in Dhaka, two in Khulna, and one in Sylhet died with measles-symptoms.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed this in the DGHS measles report released today, Saturday.
Since 15 March, a total of 291 child deaths linked to measles-symptoms have been recorded across the country. During the same period, 61 children died after being diagnosed with measles.
Altogether, the total number of child deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms has reached 352.
According to DGHS data, since 15 March this year, 47,656 children have shown measles-symptoms. During this period, 33,631 children were admitted to hospitals with such symptoms. Of them, 29,746 have recovered and returned home.
The DGHS also reported that 6,979 children across the country have been diagnosed with measles since 15 March.