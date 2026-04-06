“If reforms are reversed, preparations for another uprising will begin”: Hasnat Abdullah

Hasnat warned that without structural reform of the state, the nation would once again move towards darkness.

Referring to the suffering of families of victims of enforced disappearances, he said that people had aspired to a state where no one would be taken from their home and made to vanish.

Criticising the placement of the Human Rights Commission under ministerial or governmental control, Hasnat stated that if the ordinance governing the Commission is not properly implemented, investigative authority would revert to the Ministry of Home Affairs under the 2009 law.

As a result, investigations into incidents such as police killings during the July uprising would remain in the hands of the police themselves, which he described as contrary to justice.

At the dialogue, moderated by Fahim Mashrur, founder and organiser of Voice for Reform, lawyer and human rights activist Manzur Al Matin also spoke.