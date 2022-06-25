35 new dengue patients hospitalised

On Tuesday, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.

This year, it has recorded 920 dengue cases and 792 recoveries so far.

Dengue – a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries – was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.

However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021.

Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas.