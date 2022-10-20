Bangladesh

Gaibandha by-polls

4 candidates find 'irregularities', DC and SP see no 'problem'

Gaibandhaa DC Oliur Rahman speaks to the media after presenting his statement before the probe body on 20 October. Prothom Alo

The election commission's probe body has found two contradictory opinions regarding the by-polls of the Gaibandha-5 constituency, where the voting was suspended following myriad irregularities.

Four of the five candidates said there were irregularities in voting, which prompted them to boycott the election.

But the deputy commissioner (DC) and the superintendent of police (SP) in Gaibandha claimed to have seen no irregularities and received no complaints.

They appeared before the investigation committee at the district’s circuit house auditorium on Thursday, the last day of the investigation.

The investigation process commenced at 9:00am on the day and continued until 2:30pm. The committee received statements from a total of 622 people in three days.

Some 46 people presented their opinions on Thursday. Among them are five contestants, 17 executive magistrates, commanding officers of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), returning officer, DC, SP, and other responsible police officers.

After speaking to the investigation committee, Bikalpa Dhara candidate Jahangir Alam told the media that they had boycotted the election as the electoral environment was not in favor of the candidates. He briefed the committee about these issues.

Jatiya Party candidate Golam Shahid said the election commission suspended voting as they noticed irregularities. There might be a hope for an inclusive national polls if the commission successfully regains the public trust through the by-election.

However, the ruling party candidate, Mahmud Hasan, demanded announcement of election results for the polling centers free from irregularities.

“The election was suspended in 51, out of 145 polling centres,” he said, adding that he asked the committee to disclose results of the remaining centres.

SP Tauhidul Islam said they visited many polling stations and talked to many, but no one came up with a complaint.

“The probe committee asked about the overall situation of the election day. We have presented our statements. We have witnessed a fair and peaceful election,” he said.

DC Oliur Rahman said, “A peaceful, free and fair election was underway in the places we had visited. We took necessary steps as soon as the commission reported us (of the issues)."

“Our duty is to supervise whether the law and order situation is okay. If someone complains, we can take action against the polling officers over the issue. But we have received no such complaints. We noticed no problem in the places we had visited. I informed the committee about these issues,” he added.

Ashok Kumer Debnath, convener of the probe body, told the media that they will submit their observation report to the commission. He is an additional secretary at the election commission.

“We will not say anything regarding the investigation,” he said, noting that it is up to the commission whether the outcome will be disclosed or not.

However, a total of 685 people were initially served notices for providing statements. But the probe body heard from 622 people as the polling agents did not approach them.

The election commission suspended by-election to the constituency after irregularities on 12 October. Later, it formed a three-member committee to look into the issues.

