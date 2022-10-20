4 candidates find 'irregularities', DC and SP see no 'problem'

The election commission's probe body has found two contradictory opinions regarding the by-polls of the Gaibandha-5 constituency, where the voting was suspended following myriad irregularities.

Four of the five candidates said there were irregularities in voting, which prompted them to boycott the election.

But the deputy commissioner (DC) and the superintendent of police (SP) in Gaibandha claimed to have seen no irregularities and received no complaints.

They appeared before the investigation committee at the district’s circuit house auditorium on Thursday, the last day of the investigation.

The investigation process commenced at 9:00am on the day and continued until 2:30pm. The committee received statements from a total of 622 people in three days.