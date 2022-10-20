4 candidates find 'irregularities', DC and SP see no 'problem'

Some 46 people presented their opinions on Thursday. Among them are five contestants, 17 executive magistrates, commanding officers of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), returning officer, DC, SP, and other responsible police officers.
After speaking to the investigation committee, Bikalpa Dhara candidate Jahangir Alam told the media that they had boycotted the election as the electoral environment was not in favor of the candidates. He briefed the committee about these issues.
Jatiya Party candidate Golam Shahid said the election commission suspended voting as they noticed irregularities. There might be a hope for an inclusive national polls if the commission successfully regains the public trust through the by-election.
However, the ruling party candidate, Mahmud Hasan, demanded announcement of election results for the polling centers free from irregularities.
“The election was suspended in 51, out of 145 polling centres,” he said, adding that he asked the committee to disclose results of the remaining centres.
SP Tauhidul Islam said they visited many polling stations and talked to many, but no one came up with a complaint.
“The probe committee asked about the overall situation of the election day. We have presented our statements. We have witnessed a fair and peaceful election,” he said.
DC Oliur Rahman said, “A peaceful, free and fair election was underway in the places we had visited. We took necessary steps as soon as the commission reported us (of the issues)."
“Our duty is to supervise whether the law and order situation is okay. If someone complains, we can take action against the polling officers over the issue. But we have received no such complaints. We noticed no problem in the places we had visited. I informed the committee about these issues,” he added.
Ashok Kumer Debnath, convener of the probe body, told the media that they will submit their observation report to the commission. He is an additional secretary at the election commission.
“We will not say anything regarding the investigation,” he said, noting that it is up to the commission whether the outcome will be disclosed or not.
However, a total of 685 people were initially served notices for providing statements. But the probe body heard from 622 people as the polling agents did not approach them.
The election commission suspended by-election to the constituency after irregularities on 12 October. Later, it formed a three-member committee to look into the issues.