Police members to get medals for duty in 12th parliament elections
The government has decided to reward the police members, who discharged their duties in the 12th parliamentary elections held on 7 January.
A medal and a ribbon will be awarded to the police members who performed their duties in maintaining law and order on the election day.
A notification in this regard has been issued by the Public Security Division of the home ministry on 28 May.
The police department will supervise this work.
Earlier, in 2021, medals and ribbons were awarded together to the police members who observed their duties in the 9th, 10th and 11th parliamentary elections.
According to the notification of the public security division, the name of this year’s medal is Jatiya Sangsad Election-2024.
Speaking about this, police headquarters’ media and public relations department additional inspector general of police (AIG) Enamul Haque Sagor told Prothom Alo that the initiative has been taken to give medals and ribbons to the police members who performed election duty.
The police department will disclose later the number of awardees, he added.
The home ministry officials said no government funds will be involved in this.