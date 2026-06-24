Iran’s top diplomat speaks with Hamas

Iran’s top diplomat spoke with a senior official from the Palestinian militant group Hamas regarding talks between Iran and the United States, state television reported on Wednesday.

Abbas Araghchi discussed the “latest developments” in the region with Basem Naeem, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, Iranian television said.

The call follows the signing last week of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States aimed at bringing a lasting end to hostilities in the Middle East.