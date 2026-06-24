Iran’s top diplomat speaks with Hamas
Iran’s top diplomat spoke with a senior official from the Palestinian militant group Hamas regarding talks between Iran and the United States, state television reported on Wednesday.
Abbas Araghchi discussed the “latest developments” in the region with Basem Naeem, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, Iranian television said.
The call follows the signing last week of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States aimed at bringing a lasting end to hostilities in the Middle East.
The text does not mention Gaza but stipulates “an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon”.
Hamas has welcomed the agreement and expressed hope that it would also help end the violence in the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by over two years of war with Israel.
Iran is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, making it a cornerstone of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
During the call, Araghchi “reaffirmed the Islamic republic’s continued support for Palestinians and their just cause until their legitimate national rights are fully realised”, according to a transcript reported by Iranian television.
On Tuesday, the Iranian foreign minister accompanied President Masoud Pezeshkian on a visit to neighbouring Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator in the talks between Tehran and Washington.