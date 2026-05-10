Chinmoy denied bail in lawyer murder case, verdict on bail petitions in four other cases tomorrow

The High Court has denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for the Sanatani Jagaran Jote, in the case over the hacking and beating to death of lawyer Saiful Islam in Chattogram. The court discharged the rule, effectively rejecting his bail petition.

The verdict was delivered today, Sunday, by a High Court bench comprising Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher.

Meanwhile, the court deferred its decision on Chinmoy’s bail petitions in four other cases involving attacks on police, vandalism of vehicles, and related charges. The same High Court bench fixed Monday for delivering the verdicts on those petitions.