PM Hasina, new cabinet pay homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

The new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj, marking installation of her government for the record fifth time and fourth consecutive term.
The prime minister first paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his grave in Tungipara.
A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the three services gave a state salute, while bugle played the last post on the occasion.
Flanked by the new cabinet colleagues, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League (AL) president, placed another wreath at Bangabandhu's grave.
Later, Sheikh Hasina, who was elected Member of Parliament from the Gopalganj-3 constituency, placed another wreath along with leaders of Kotalipara and Tungipara Awami League.
She, as well, joined a special munajat and offered fateha seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu.
Bangabandhu's younger daughter and Prime Minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana also was present at Tungipara with her.
The prime minister and her new cabinet colleagues earlier in the morning of Friday also paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.
Accompanied by the new cabinet colleagues, the prime minister also paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing a wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at Savar on Friday morning, one day after she took oath as the prime minister.
Awami League President Sheikh Hasina took oath as the prime minister for the fifth time, the fourth in a row, heading a 37-member council of ministers, four day after the Awami League's landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election held on 7 January, 2024 bagging 222 parliamentary seats out of 298.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Sheikh Hasina and her new ministers at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7:06 pm on Thursday.
Her council of ministers included 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.