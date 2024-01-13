PM Hasina, new cabinet pay homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

The new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj, marking installation of her government for the record fifth time and fourth consecutive term.

The prime minister first paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his grave in Tungipara.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the three services gave a state salute, while bugle played the last post on the occasion.