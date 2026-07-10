Mobile communication without towers, how D2C works in remote hills and seas
Making a mobile phone call remains a challenge for many in the remote terrains of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Similarly, fishermen venturing deep into the Bay of Bengal lose their signal once they move a certain distance from the shore. To mitigate these issues, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has granted experimental approval for a new service.
According to those involved, the technology, known as ‘Direct to Cell’ (D2C), now enables the sending of text messages directly via satellite without the need for traditional mobile towers. In the future, voice calls and limited-speed internet services will be added in phases.
In May, the mobile operator Banglalink was granted permission to launch D2C on an experimental basis. In collaboration with Starlink, the satellite company owned by US billionaire Elon Musk, the service is being provided in several remote areas. The BTRC stated that the results so far have been positive.
Even deep inside the Sundarbans, in the hills, or far out at sea where there is no mobile network coverage, it is now possible to stay connected by sending and receiving text messages. Once Starlink's next-generation satellites become fully operational in orbit, voice calling may also become possible in the future.
How D2C works
In D2C technology, a mobile signal does not travel to a nearby tower but goes directly to a Starlink satellite. The satellite then transmits the signal to a ground station, which connects it to the relevant mobile operator’s network to complete the call, message or data exchange.
Experts noted that the greatest advantage is that this service does not require a separate satellite phone or specialized equipment. Users can access it using standard 4G smartphones. When a phone moves out of tower coverage, it will automatically attempt to connect with a satellite.
According to BTRC data, there are nearly 190 million mobile subscribers across the country’s four operators, with approximately 120 million using mobile internet. The operators own 21,369 towers, while more than 7,000 additional towers are used through sharing agreements.
However, telecommunications experts believe the number of towers is insufficient to ensure quality service in all regions. Furthermore, mobile operators are often reluctant to install towers in remote areas as they are not economically viable. This makes it difficult to find a network at sea or in mountainous regions.
Recently, a photograph of Mohammad Abu Taher, a teacher from Rangamati's Baghaichhari area, went viral on social media. Due to network issues, he had to climb a tree branch just to send a photo of the attendance register to the upazila education officer. Insiders believe D2C technology can fill this gap.
Telecommunications expert Suman Ahmed Sabir told Prothom Alo that it is now possible to maintain two-way communication via text messages even when outside a mobile network in the deep Sundarbans, mountains or at sea. Once Starlink's next-generation satellites are fully active in orbit, the opportunity for voice calls may also arise in the future.
An article in the U.S. telecommunications publication Light Reading says that Globe Telecom recently launched commercial D2C services in partnership with Starlink after receiving approval from the U.S. regulator, the FCC.
Global trends
The adoption of D2C technology has moved at varying speeds worldwide, with the most significant progress in Asia seen in the Philippines.
According to a report by the US-based magazine Light Reading, Globe Telecom has commercially launched D2C services in collaboration with Starlink, following approval from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC). Globe Telecom proved the technology's effectiveness in maintaining emergency communications in disaster-stricken areas after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake recently struck Mindanao.
Market research firm Fortune Business Insights predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will become the fastest-growing market for D2C technology in 2026.
‘A reliable alternative’
Earlier this year, Banglalink applied for temporary permission to use its allocated 1920-1925 and 2110-2115 MHz spectrum on the Starlink network. In May, the BTRC granted approval for experimental service.
Banglalink observed that satellite-to-mobile technology could play a vital role in ensuring connectivity in Bangladesh's most inaccessible regions, including hilly areas,river islands, coastal islands and offshore sea territories.
Furthermore, it could serve as a reliable alternative for emergency communication during natural disasters such as cyclones, floods and earthquakes.
Banglalink Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the initial trial results have been positive. If the service is launched commercially, the first phase will support SMS and over-the-top (OTT) messaging, with voice and data services planned for later stages.
The pilot phase of this initiative with Starlink has produced positive results. Once launched commercially, the first phase will offer SMS and OTT messaging services, with plans to introduce voice and data services at a later stage.
However, the BTRC clarified that the approval granted to Banglalink is strictly experimental and should not be viewed as a guarantee of future commercial licensing.
Current regulations by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UN's specialized agency for telecommunications, do not yet permit the use of mobile spectrum (IMT bands) for satellite services. A definitive decision on this is expected at the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC).
BTRC Chairman Major General (Retd) Md Emdad Ul Bari told Prothom Alo that discussions are still ongoing at the ITU over whether the IMT spectrum can be used for satellite-based services. He said the ITU's eventual guidance will be a key factor in determining whether the technology can receive commercial approval in Bangladesh.