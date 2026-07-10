Mobile communication without towers, how D2C works in remote hills and seas

Making a mobile phone call remains a challenge for many in the remote terrains of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Similarly, fishermen venturing deep into the Bay of Bengal lose their signal once they move a certain distance from the shore. To mitigate these issues, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has granted experimental approval for a new service.

According to those involved, the technology, known as ‘Direct to Cell’ (D2C), now enables the sending of text messages directly via satellite without the need for traditional mobile towers. In the future, voice calls and limited-speed internet services will be added in phases.

In May, the mobile operator Banglalink was granted permission to launch D2C on an experimental basis. In collaboration with Starlink, the satellite company owned by US billionaire Elon Musk, the service is being provided in several remote areas. The BTRC stated that the results so far have been positive.