Coalition for Advancing Equality and Justice formed

Seven leading national and international organisations have formed a Coalition for Advancing Equality and Justice, a countrywide platform committed to ensuring that the rights, protection, and wellbeing of women and children take centre stage in political party election manifestos, says a press release.

The coalition includes Breaking the Silence, JAAGO Foundation, Manusher Jonno Foundation, Oxfam in Bangladesh, Plan International Bangladesh, Save the Children in Bangladesh, and WaterAid Bangladesh.The coalition has currently been conducting regional consultations, evidence reviews, and community-level listening sessions to understand the needs and priorities of women and children across urban, rural, and climate-vulnerable areas.

Findings from these consultations, along with insights from the coalition’s initial position paper, will inform a set of concrete demands that will be presented at a high-level dialogue with political parties on 14 December in Dhaka.

