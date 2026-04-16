Zaima Rahman receives Khaleda Zia's Independence Award

Former three-time Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia has been honored posthumously with the country's highest national civil award ''Independence Award (Swadhinata Puraskar) -2026'' for her comprehensive contributions to independence, democracy, women's education, and nation-building.

On behalf of late Begum Khaleda Zia, her granddaughter Barrister Zaima Rahman received the award from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at a ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital this afternoon.

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani moderated the function.