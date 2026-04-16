Zaima Rahman receives Khaleda Zia's Independence Award
Former three-time Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia has been honored posthumously with the country's highest national civil award ''Independence Award (Swadhinata Puraskar) -2026'' for her comprehensive contributions to independence, democracy, women's education, and nation-building.
On behalf of late Begum Khaleda Zia, her granddaughter Barrister Zaima Rahman received the award from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at a ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital this afternoon.
Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani moderated the function.
Prime Minister''s wife Zubaida Rahman, Begum Khaleda Zia's sister Selima Islam, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Opposition Leader in Parliament Shafiqur Rahman, cabinet members, members of parliaments, the chief justice, diplomats, senior civil and military officials, political leaders, and award winners and their family members were present at the event.
The government this year conferred the prestigious award on 15 distinguished persons, including Begum Khaleda Zia, and five institutions in recognition of their outstanding contribution to respective fields at the national level.
Bangladesh introduced the Independence Award in 1977.