38 more die of COVID-19

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Sunday rose to 447,341 as 2,060 more people were found to be positive after testing 13,870 samples in 24 hours.

During that time, 38 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,388, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 14.85 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 16.89 per cent.