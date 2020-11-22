38 more die of COVID-19

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Sunday rose to 447,341 as 2,060 more people were found to be positive after testing 13,870 samples in 24 hours.
During that time, 38 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,388, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 14.85 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 16.89 per cent.
A total of 2,076 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 362,428.
The overall rate of people recovered as of Sunday stands at 81.02 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 28 were male and 10 female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,909 were male (76.85 per cent) and 1,479 female (23.15 per cent).
A total of 13,870 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 26,49,072.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.