Pakistan foreign secretary Amna Balooch arrives in Dhaka
Pakistan foreign secretary Amna Balooch arrived in Dhaka Wednesday.
She was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Ishrat Jahan, director general of South Asia wing at the foreign ministry.
Amna Balooch arrived in Dhaka to join a foreign secretary level talks between the two South Asian countries.
The talks, the first such meeting in 15 years, will take place at state guest house Padma on Thursday, with foreign secretary of Bangladesh Md Jasim Uddin leading the host delegation and Amna Baloch leading the Pakistani side.
According to the draft itinerary, Baloch will attend the high-level talks scheduled for Thursday morning.
Later, she will pay courtesy calls on foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain and chief adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin said the foreign secretary-level meeting is going to take place in Dhaka on 17 April. Both sides will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including unresolved historical matters between the two nations.