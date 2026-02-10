Election campaigning concludes for candidates

Campaigning by candidates contesting the 13th national parliament election, scheduled for 12 February, has officially concluded.

Campaigning ended at 7:30 am on Tuesday. Candidates began their campaigns on 22 January.

Under the electoral code of conduct, candidates must end all campaigning 48 hours before the start of polling. In line with this requirement, the campaign period has now formally closed.

Clause 18 of the Political Parties and Candidates Code of Conduct Rules 2025, issued by the election commission (EC), states that no registered political party, its nominated candidate, an independent candidate, or any other person acting on their behalf may begin election campaigning earlier than three weeks before the designated polling day.

The rules further require all campaigning to cease 48 hours before polling begins.