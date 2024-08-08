HQ seeks cooperation from people as police join workstations
The police headquarters has requested everyone to cooperate with the police members so that they could join their workstations.
The call was made through a short message sent from the police headquarters on Thursday morning.
Earlier on Wednesday, newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md. Mainul Islam directed the police members across the country to join their respective workstations within 24 hours.
In this context, the police headquarters has appealed to the people of different sections and professions, leaders of political parties, students and the general people to help the police members who are on their way to work.
The short message also said that the news circulating that the police members were facing obstacles on their way to work, was not found to be true.
The police requested everyone not to be confused by rumours.