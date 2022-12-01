Month of victory begins

Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out various programmes to celebrate the nation’s great victory that was achieved under the leadership of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Like the previous years, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and organisations of freedom fighters are observing 1 December as the Freedom Fighters Day.
Marking the day, JSD central committee leaders would place wreaths at the graveyard of valiant freedom fighters at Mirpur.
It would also pay homage at the ‘Shikha Chirantan’ in the Suhrawardy Udyan today.
On 14 December, the nation will observe Martyred Intellectuals’ Day to commemorate the intellectuals, who were killed by Pakistani forces and their collaborators during the 1971 Liberation War, particularly on 25 March and 14 December 1971.
The Victory Day of the country will be celebrated on 16 December paying homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice for freeing the country from the misrule and occupation of Pakistani ruler.
On 16 December in 1971, the commander of Pakistan occupation army, General AAK Niazi, and his 93,000 soldiers surrendered to the allied forces of freedom fighters and Indian army at Ramna’s Racecourse, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka following a miserable defeat in the war that broke out on 25 March.