Month of victory begins

Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out various programmes to celebrate the nation’s great victory that was achieved under the leadership of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Like the previous years, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and organisations of freedom fighters are observing 1 December as the Freedom Fighters Day.

Marking the day, JSD central committee leaders would place wreaths at the graveyard of valiant freedom fighters at Mirpur.

It would also pay homage at the ‘Shikha Chirantan’ in the Suhrawardy Udyan today.