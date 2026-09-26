Bangladesh signs civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with US
Bangladesh and the United States have signed a strategic civilian nuclear cooperation agreement aimed at the peaceful use of civilian nuclear energy.
Rehan Asad, prime minister’s adviser on science and technology, signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh, while US Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg signed on behalf of the United States.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s media cell announced this on its verified Facebook page on Saturday.
According to diplomatic sources, the agreement was signed as part of a continuation of the nuclear cooperation initiative that began in 1981 during the rule of President Ziaur Rahman.
The agreement will increase technical exchanges, nuclear safety and scientific cooperation in the civilian energy sector between Dhaka and Washington.