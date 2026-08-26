Humaiun Kobir made state minister in line with Constitution: Law Minister
Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has said Humaiun Kobir was appointed state minister for foreign affairs (technocrat) in accordance with the Constitution, and his appointment did not violate any law.
The law minister said this in response to questions from journalists after a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held at the meeting room of the Ministry of Social Welfare at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
Questions have arisen over whether Humaiun Kobir renounced his British citizenship before taking oath as state minister for foreign affairs. Humaiun Kobir took oath as state minister for foreign affairs last Friday. Before that, he had served as the prime minister’s foreign affairs adviser with the rank of state minister.
Several leaders of the UK BNP have confirmed that Humaiun Kobir, who grew up in the United Kingdom from childhood, is a British citizen. However, they could not confirm whether he renounced his British citizenship before taking charge as state minister for foreign affairs.
Asked by journalists whether Humaiun Kobir had taken oath as state minister for foreign affairs without renouncing his British citizenship, the law minister said, “The first thing is that what is stated in the law remains there. Secondly, what this government has done has been done in accordance with the Constitution. There has been no violation here. What we have done has been done constitutionally. ... When the oath was administered, we did so constitutionally.”
At the event, the law minister said receiving legal aid is a human right and a fundamental right of every person. The concept of legal aid at the government level in the country originated under the leadership of late former prime minister Khaleda Zia. She wanted the state to conduct legal proceedings on behalf of those who lacked the financial means to pursue legal battles. The Directorate of Bangladesh Legal Aid was established as part of that continuation, he said.
A tripartite memorandum of understanding was signed today as part of inter-institutional cooperation to ensure social protection, rehabilitation, access to justice and integrated services for disadvantaged women, children and vulnerable groups in the country. The MoU was signed among the Department of Social Services under the Ministry of Social Welfare, the Department of Women Affairs under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, and the Directorate of Bangladesh Legal Aid Services under the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
Social Welfare Minister AZM Zahid Hossain, State Minister for Social Welfare Farzana Sharmin, Social Welfare Secretary Mohammad Abu Yusuf, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Yasmin Parvin, and Law and Justice Division Secretary Liaquat Ali Molla were present.