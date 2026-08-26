Humaiun Kobir made state minister in line with Constitution: Law Minister

Asked by journalists whether Humaiun Kobir had taken oath as state minister for foreign affairs without renouncing his British citizenship, the law minister said, “The first thing is that what is stated in the law remains there. Secondly, what this government has done has been done in accordance with the Constitution. There has been no violation here. What we have done has been done constitutionally. ... When the oath was administered, we did so constitutionally.”

At the event, the law minister said receiving legal aid is a human right and a fundamental right of every person. The concept of legal aid at the government level in the country originated under the leadership of late former prime minister Khaleda Zia. She wanted the state to conduct legal proceedings on behalf of those who lacked the financial means to pursue legal battles. The Directorate of Bangladesh Legal Aid was established as part of that continuation, he said.