US embassy introduces new visa system on 8 February
The United States (US) embassy in Dhaka will launch a new visa service system starting 8 February, temporarily suspending access to its current online platform.
As part of the transition, the visa service website www.ustraveldocs.com will be unavailable from 5 to 7 February, the embassy announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
“We will resume our website services via the new system on 8 February, 2025,” it stated.
Despite the temporary disruption, applicants with pre-scheduled visa appointments during this period are advised to attend their appointments as per their scheduled date and time.
Additionally, starting today (Tuesday, 4 February), the embassy will release non-immigrant visa appointment slots every Tuesday at 3:30 PM (BST).