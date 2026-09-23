Fishing vessels increase at sea, hilsa catches decline

Fishing activity at the Mahipur fishing port in Kalapara, Patuakhali, is now particularly noticeable. During the hilsa season, small and large vessels head towards the sea one after another. Seven or eight years ago, around 800 vessels would go fishing, but the number has now increased to about 1,500.

At one time, Mahipur did not even have electricity. According to local traders, ice factories began to be established one after another after electricity arrived three decades ago. Opportunities to preserve and transport fish increased. The fish trade expanded. Alongside this, the number of vessels and fishermen also increased.

But while fishing capacity at sea has increased rapidly, fish catches have not increased at the same rate. According to government data, the number of mechanised small vessels fishing in the sea has increased by 51 per cent over a decade. Yet during the same period, fish catches from the sea increased by 23 per cent.