11 die with measles symptoms

Another 11 people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh. The figure also includes four previously unreported deaths from 21 September, as information about those deaths was received late. In the latest 24-hour period—from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning—1,157 people with measles symptoms and 113 confirmed measles patients were identified.

According to data from the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room, a total of 183,449 people with measles symptoms have been identified in the country since 15 March this year. During the same period, the number of confirmed measles cases stood at 20,851.

During this period, 975 people with measles symptoms and 101 people with confirmed measles died. So far this month, 97 people have died of measles.