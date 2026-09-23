11 die with measles symptoms
Another 11 people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh. The figure also includes four previously unreported deaths from 21 September, as information about those deaths was received late. In the latest 24-hour period—from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning—1,157 people with measles symptoms and 113 confirmed measles patients were identified.
According to data from the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room, a total of 183,449 people with measles symptoms have been identified in the country since 15 March this year. During the same period, the number of confirmed measles cases stood at 20,851.
During this period, 975 people with measles symptoms and 101 people with confirmed measles died. So far this month, 97 people have died of measles.
Since 15 March, 162,048 patients suspected of having measles have been admitted to hospitals. Of them, 155,612 have been discharged after treatment.
By division, Dhaka recorded the highest number of people with measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, at 382. Six people with measles symptoms died in the division during this period. Dhaka district recorded the highest number of deaths, at five. Chattogram ranked next, with 238 people showing measles symptoms and two deaths during the period. One person each died with measles symptoms in Khulna, Rangpur and Sylhet.
The measles outbreak began in Bangladesh at the beginning of this year.
The government, however, took no measures to contain it at the time. The outbreak subsequently worsened. The number of children who have died of measles this year is unprecedented in Bangladesh’s history, as is the number of cases. Public health experts and several UN agencies believe the situation resulted from negligence in measles vaccination during the previous interim government.