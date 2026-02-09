Iran's National Day.
Bangladesh is an influential actor of Iran in South Asia: Iran ambassador
On behalf of the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, ambassador Jalil Rahimi jahanabadi warmly welcome all and sincerely thank all at an event on the occasion of Iran's National Day.
Shipping adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hussain, respected Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Members of the Diplomatic Corps, respected military and civilian officials, among others, were present at the Iran embassy in Dhaka, says a press release of the embassy on Monday.
Jalil Rahimi jahanabadi said Iran is a country with an ancient civilization and a rich heritage of knowledge, science, and human achievement. Throughout history, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently played a balanced and constructive role in regional and international affairs. Despite facing complex challenges, Iran has continued its path of progress, development, and constructive engagement with confidence, stability, and a forward-looking vision.
The ambassador said, "Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Bangladesh enjoy a special and valuable position. Our two friendly, Muslim, and brotherly countries have long maintained sincere and cordial relations based on mutual respect and shared interests. Iran and Bangladesh share deep cultural affinities, particularly in the field of the Persian language. Bangladesh is not only an important bilateral partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but also a key and influential actor in South Asia and the Islamic world."
Economic diplomacy constitutes one of the main pillars of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran and Bangladesh possess strong and complementary capacities to expand cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, transportation and logistics, higher education, scientific research, and emerging technologies. We believe that by strengthening the role of the private sector, facilitating trade mechanisms, and enhancing banking and financial cooperation, our bilateral relations can be elevated to a level that truly reflects the real potential of our two countries.
In recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has faced extensive and unjust pressures and sanctions. However, these pressures have never prevented the Iranian nation from advancing along the path of progress. Today, Iran, relying on its domestic capabilities and its highly skilled and educated human capital, has achieved remarkable accomplishments in key areas such as defense, science, technology, industry, medicine, and infrastructure.
This experience clearly demonstrates that resilience, self-reliance, and innovation are among the defining characteristics of the Iranian nation. In this spirit, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to share its experiences, knowledge, and capabilities with friendly countries, including Bangladesh, within the framework of win-win cooperation based on mutual respect.
In today’s interconnected world, dialogue, regional cooperation, and effective multilateralism remain the most viable paths toward lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported constructive engagement and active diplomacy.
Despite the breaches of commitments by the United States and the attacks carried out by that country and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran during previous negotiation periods, Iran continues to regard balanced negotiations as the best path toward achieving understanding and remains firmly committed to it. At the same time, the Islamic Republic of Iran fully possesses the necessary and effective defensive and deterrent capabilities to safeguard its national interests and security.
"I would like to once again extend my congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran and reaffirm Iran’s firm commitment to further strengthening friendly, stable, and comprehensive relations with the Republic of Bangladesh. We are confident that, by drawing upon our shared capacities and mutual goodwill, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for the peoples of our two countries," Jalil Rahimi jahanabadi.