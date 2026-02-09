Bangladesh is an influential actor of Iran in South Asia: Iran ambassador

On behalf of the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, ambassador Jalil Rahimi jahanabadi warmly welcome all and sincerely thank all at an event on the occasion of Iran's National Day.

Shipping adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hussain, respected Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Members of the Diplomatic Corps, respected military and civilian officials, among others, were present at the Iran embassy in Dhaka, says a press release of the embassy on Monday.

Jalil Rahimi jahanabadi said Iran is a country with an ancient civilization and a rich heritage of knowledge, science, and human achievement. Throughout history, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently played a balanced and constructive role in regional and international affairs. Despite facing complex challenges, Iran has continued its path of progress, development, and constructive engagement with confidence, stability, and a forward-looking vision.

The ambassador said, "Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Bangladesh enjoy a special and valuable position. Our two friendly, Muslim, and brotherly countries have long maintained sincere and cordial relations based on mutual respect and shared interests. Iran and Bangladesh share deep cultural affinities, particularly in the field of the Persian language. Bangladesh is not only an important bilateral partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but also a key and influential actor in South Asia and the Islamic world."