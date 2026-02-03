Awami League fails to secure victory even after so many tactics

13 July 2001 was a special day for Bangladesh. On that day, the parliamentary session chamber was festive. At 9:35pm, when Speaker Advocate Abdul Hamid read out the President's order to adjourn the session, history was made at that very moment. Bangladesh was then 30 years old. In those 30 years, no prior parliament had been able to complete its term. The first session of the seventh national parliament began on 13 July 1996, and ended on 13 July 2001. On the first day, the main opposition party, BNP, walked out. They were also absent on the final day.

The first parliamentary election in Bangladesh was held in 1973. This parliament lasted two and a half years. During Ziaur Rahman's time, the second parliamentary election took place in 1979, with a duration of 2 years and 11 months. The third parliamentary election was held during Ershad's time, in 1986, lasting about a year and a half. The fourth parliament, elected in 1988, was dissolved two years and seven months later in 1990. The fifth parliament, elected in 1991, lasted four years and eight months. The sixth parliament, formed through the election of 15 February 1996, was dissolved after 12 days.

The ruling Awami League had planned a celebration to mark the completion of their five-year term. However, after Speaker Humayun Rasheed Chowdhury passed away on 10 July, the celebratory events were canceled. I was working at Daily Ittefaq at the time, responsible for writing daily reports on parliamentary sessions. I witnessed the last day of the session.