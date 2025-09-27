Professor Yunus with Trump and Melania, daughter by his side
Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, is currently in New York, United States. He delivered a speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday night.
On Tuesday, 23 September (local time), Professor Yunus attended a reception hosted by United States President Donald Trump. A photograph taken at the event has since been published.
The verified Facebook page of the Chief Adviser released the photograph early on Saturday (Bangladesh time). In the picture, a smiling Donald Trump is seen with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, on one side and Muhammad Yunus on the other. Next to the Chief Adviser stands his daughter, Dina Yunus, dressed in a sari and smiling.
The caption states that the photograph was taken on 23 September at the reception hosted by Donald Trump in New York.
Earlier it was reported that, by attending the reception of world leaders, Professor Yunus exchanged greetings with Trump and extended an invitation for him to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.
In addition, the Chief Adviser held discussions with leaders of various countries and organisations. Among them were King Felipe VI of Spain, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan.
The Chief Adviser also met with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor, the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia.