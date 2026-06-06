3 more children die with measles symptoms, total cases 1032
Three more children died with symptoms of measles across the country during the 24-hour period from 8:00 am on Friday to 8:00 am on Saturday.
During the same period, health authorities recorded 1,032 new cases of measles and measles-like symptoms.
Two children died in Dhaka and one child died in Sylhet while exhibiting symptoms consistent with measles.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported these figures in its measles situation report released today, Saturday.
Since 15 March, a total of 522 children have died after developing symptoms associated with measles.
During the same period, laboratory confirmation of measles preceded the deaths of 91 children. Combined, measles and measles-related symptoms have claimed the lives of 613 children nationwide.
Data from the Directorate General of Health Services show that 77,791 children have developed symptoms suggestive of measles since 15 March this year.
During this period, hospitals admitted 63,134 children with measles-related symptoms. Of those admitted, 58,964 children recovered and subsequently returned home.
The Directorate General of Health Services also reported that health authorities have confirmed measles infection in 9,620 children across the country since 15 March.