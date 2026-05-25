A devastating fire breaks out in Pallabi slum
A fire has broken out in a slum in the Kalshi area of Pallabi in the capital. Thirteen units of the fire service are working to control the fire, which started on Monday evening.
No casualties have been reported immediately.
According to sources from the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the fire service received the report of the fire at 7: 23 PM.
Within 10 minutes, fire service members arrived at the scene and began working to control the fire.
Thirteen units from nearby fire stations are working to bring the fire under control. However, fire service sources have reported a shortage of water at the site.