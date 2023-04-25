Bangladeshis to be brought back from Sudan: State minister

Shahriar Alam said the process to bring back Bangladeshi citizens living in Sudan has started with the help of another country and the Bangladesh mission in Khartoum has already started spreading this message among the Bangladeshis there.

“How the Bangladeshis will leave the country depends on the situation in Sudan. All are requested to follow the embassy’s instructions on registration and other necessary processes. I will request the journalists in Bangladesh not to contact the embassy because all mission staffs are busy now and it is better not to disclose the departure route of the Bangladeshis for security reasons. We seek cooperation from all,” he added.