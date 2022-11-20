Russian foreign minister Lavrov’s visit to Dhaka cancelled
Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia on 5 March 2022File photo
The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Bangladesh has been cancelled, said a foreign ministry source to Prothom Alo on Saturday.
Lavrov was scheduled to visit Dhaka on 23 November to attend a minister level meeting of IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association).
The foreign ministry source also said Russia on Saturday formally informed Bangladesh that instead of Sergei Lavrov, Russian ambassador to Bangladesh Aleksandr Mantytsky will represent his country in the IORA meeting.