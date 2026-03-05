7-day holiday for Eid

In addition to the previously announced holiday for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, 18 March will also be a holiday, the government has decided.

The cabinet approved the proposal after the meeting at the secretariat, chaired by prime minister Tarique Rahman, today, Thursday. With this, the total holiday this Eid-ul-Fitr will effectively be seven days.

Eid-ul-Fitr could fall on 21 March depending on the sighting of the moon. The Ministry of Public Administration had already set a five-day holiday based on this possible date. The holiday was scheduled from 19 to 23 March.