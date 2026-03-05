Eid-ul-Fitr
7-day holiday for Eid
In addition to the previously announced holiday for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, 18 March will also be a holiday, the government has decided.
The cabinet approved the proposal after the meeting at the secretariat, chaired by prime minister Tarique Rahman, today, Thursday. With this, the total holiday this Eid-ul-Fitr will effectively be seven days.
Eid-ul-Fitr could fall on 21 March depending on the sighting of the moon. The Ministry of Public Administration had already set a five-day holiday based on this possible date. The holiday was scheduled from 19 to 23 March.
21 March, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, is a general holiday within this period. 19 and 20 March before Eid and 22 and 23 March after Eid were scheduled as holidays by executive order.
With 18 March now declared a holiday, the pre-Eid holiday will effectively extend to four days because 17 March was scheduled for the holiday of the holy Shab-e-Qadr. The total holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr this year, including the day of Eid and the following two days, will be seven days.