Army, Navy, Air chiefs call on prime minister at secretariat
The chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force paid a courtesy call on prime minister Tarique Rahman.
The three service chiefs met the prime minister at the cabinet division of the Bangladesh secretariat today, Thursday.
The information was shared in a post on the verified Facebook page of the ruling party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
On his second day of work, prime minister Tarique Rahman went to his office at the secretariat.
At the cabinet division, he held a courtesy meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.
The BNP formed the government after securing a landslide victory in the 13th national parliament election held on 12 February.
The members of the new cabinet led by Tarique Rahman were sworn in last Tuesday (17 February).
The first meeting of the new cabinet members and advisers under prime minister Tarique Rahman was held at the secretariat yesterday, Wednesday afternoon.
At that meeting, the new government initially set three priorities and decided to implement them: keeping prices under control, improving the law and order situation, and ensuring a stable supply of electricity and fuel.