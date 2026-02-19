Army, Navy, Air chiefs call on prime minister at secretariat

On his second day of work, prime minister Tarique Rahman went to his office at the secretariat.

At the cabinet division, he held a courtesy meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.

The BNP formed the government after securing a landslide victory in the 13th national parliament election held on 12 February.

The members of the new cabinet led by Tarique Rahman were sworn in last Tuesday (17 February).