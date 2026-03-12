Police release safety guidelines for Eid travel

Bangladesh Police have issued a set of safety guidelines to ensure that people can celebrate the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr safely and without any untoward incidents during the holiday travel.

The Police Headquarters in a statement urged travellers to plan their Eid journeys with sufficient time and prioritise the safety of themselves and their family members.

Passengers were requested not to pressure drivers to drive at excessive speeds and to avoid risky travel such as riding on bus roofs or using trucks, pickups, or other goods-carrying vehicles for passenger transport.