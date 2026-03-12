Police release safety guidelines for Eid travel
Bangladesh Police have issued a set of safety guidelines to ensure that people can celebrate the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr safely and without any untoward incidents during the holiday travel.
The Police Headquarters in a statement urged travellers to plan their Eid journeys with sufficient time and prioritise the safety of themselves and their family members.
Passengers were requested not to pressure drivers to drive at excessive speeds and to avoid risky travel such as riding on bus roofs or using trucks, pickups, or other goods-carrying vehicles for passenger transport.
Pedestrians have been advised to use zebra crossings or foot over bridges while crossing roads.
In places where such facilities are not available, they should cross carefully after inspecting vehicle movement. People are also encouraged to seek police assistance when necessary and avoid accepting food or drinks from strangers or co passengers while travelling.
Bus drivers have been instructed not to drive recklessly or at high speed and avoid risky overtaking. Police also advised drivers not to operate vehicles when tired, sick, or exhausted.
They must carry valid documents, including driving licences and vehicle papers, and refrain from carrying extra passengers.
Passengers travelling by launches, steamers, and speedboats have been warned not to risk their lives by boarding vessels beyond their capacity or travelling on the roof of boats.
They were also advised to avoid travelling in inclement weather conditions and to put on life jackets when travelling on speedboats.
Boat owners have been asked to ensure that vessels operate with the required number of masters and drivers and to suspend operations during inclement weather.
Authorities also advised them to install temporary barriers around the master bridge to restrict passenger movement and keep sufficient life buoys on board.
Drivers of water vessels have been instructed to check weather forecasts before departure and avoid transporting goods in passenger seating areas.
They should keep adequate life jackets and buoys on board and move vessels to safe areas if storms threaten during the journey.
Maintaining communication through mobile phones or radios and following regular weather bulletins were also emphasised.
Police further advised ensuring the functionality of fire pumps and fire fighting equipment on boats and keeping life buoys with ropes of 100–150 feet to help identify accident-hit vessels.
Train passengers were also urged to avoid dangerous travel on train roofs, bumper, steps, or engines. They were asked to remain cautious about stone-throwing incidents and to keep personal belongings secure while travelling.
Passengers were also advised not to travel without valid tickets.
For any emergency assistance, Bangladesh Police requested the public to contact the Police Headquarters Control Room at 01320001300 or 01320001299, the Highway Police Headquarters at 01320182598, the Railway Police Headquarters at 01320177598, the River Police Headquarters at 01320169598, or Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at 01777720029.
People may also contact their respective district Superintendent of Police or the Officer-in-Charge of the nearest police stations if necessary.