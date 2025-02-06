Ekushey Padak: Women football team, 14 dignitaries to get award
The government has nominated 14 dignitaries and the national women’s football team for the Ekushey Padak in 2025, in recognition of their significant contributions in their respective sectors.
The cultural affairs ministry made the announcement on Thursday.
The dignitaries are Azizur Rahman (posthumously) in film, Ustad Nirad Baran Barua (posthumously) and Ferdous Ara in music, Nasir Ali Mamun in photography, Rokeya Sultana in painting, Mahfuz Ullah (posthumously) in journalism, Mahmudur Rahman in journalism and human rights, Shahidul Alam in culture and education, Niaz Zaman in education, Mehedi Hasan Khan in science and technology, Mohammad Yusuf Chowdhury (posthumously) in social service, Helal Hafiz (posthumously) and Shahidul Zahir (posthumously) in language and literature, and Moidul Hasan in research.
The Ekushey Padak is the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, given annually to individuals and organisations for outstanding contributions to various fields.